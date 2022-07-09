A man has died and three others have been seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Ipswich.

Police were called to an accident on the roundabout leading to Hawthorne Drive, Sprites Lane and Belmont Road around 10.30am (Saturday 9 July)

Three cars were involved – a white Nissan Qashqai, a grey Nissan X-Trail and a blue Ford Fiesta.

A man in the Ford Fiesta died in the collision. A woman in the same vehicle, sustained serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrookes hospital for treatment.

A man and a woman in the Nissan were taken to Ipswich hospital for treatment for serious injuries.

The road remains closed and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage of the incident should contact Ipswich Roads Policing, quoting CAD 132 of 9 July 2022.