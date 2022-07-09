Three men who targeted a woman and “subjected her to every woman’s worst nightmare” when they kidnapped and raped her have been jailed for a total of 52 years.

Detectives have branded Gemti Hyka, Ibrahim Bezati and Vullnet Haka as “dangerous sexual predators” for their degrading attack in Bedford on the victim in September.

The victim had been to Bedford town centre with friends one evening, which is where she was approached initially by Hyka. A friend warned Hyka off before they walked away.

Not happy with being ignored earlier in the night, Hyka waited until he saw the victim alone in the town centre before kidnapping her.

When Hyka stopped at a garage in Newnham Avenue, the victim tried to signal for help but was unsuccessful.

Whilst in the car Hyka referred to himself as “her boyfriend”, and in a desperate plea to get away, the victim said “if you’re my boyfriend, you wouldn’t hurt me”.

He then took her to a house in Kempston where they were later joined by two other men, Bezati and Haka.

Once inside the property, it was heard that the victim was threatened, forced to take cocaine and humiliated, before being raped by Hyka and Bezati.

The victim eventually managed to escape after being held against her will for three hours. She flagged down a member of the public who helped her contact the police and her family.

Hyka, 31, of Cambridge Road; Bezati, 36, of Caves Lane, and Haka, 33, of Washburn Close, all from Bedford, were sentenced today (Friday) at Luton Crown Court.

Hyka had been found guilty of one count of kidnap, one count of false imprisonment and three counts of rape

Bezati and Haka were both found guilty of one count of false imprisonment and two counts of rape.

His Honour Judge Steven Evans, at sentencing, said Hyka, Bezati and Haka subjected the victim to “every woman’s worst nightmare”. They “degraded the victim and treated her like she was less than human”, he said.

Hyka was sentenced to 26 years, 21 of which is custodial, with an extended five years to be served on licence. Bezati was sentenced to 17 years and Haka was sentenced to 14 years.

Each man will have to serve a minimum of two thirds of their sentence before being considered for parole.

They will also be on the sex offenders register for life.

Detective Constable Hannah Latton, from Bedfordshire Police’s Rape and Serious Sexual Offences (RASSO) team said: “These men are dangerous sexual predators. They preyed on the victim and saw their opportunity to kidnap her when she was alone, before subjecting her to a horrific rape and humiliation.

“These men and their actions have had a significant life-changing impact on the victim, and I can only commend her bravery throughout the case. She showed tremendous courage by facing her attackers in court, when these men also had the audacity to deny the offences.

“I also want to commend the member of the public who helped the victim, who was also commended by the judge, for their support and compassion towards her.

“Thankfully, incidents such as these are incredibly rare, but they have a massive impact on everyone involved as well as their wider friends and family.

“No one should ever be made to endure this kind of vile and repulsive predatory behaviour. I hope this result serves as reassurance that behaviour like this will not tolerated and we will do everything in our power to hold perpetrators accountable for their actions.

“If you are a victim or rape or sexual result, regardless of when it took place, please come forward; you will be believed and support is available.”