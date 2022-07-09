The Queen's Baton Relay has arrived in the East as part of its 25 day tour of England ahead of the 2022 Commonwealth Games later this month.

Over 400 people, many of them schoolchildren, turned up at Alive Lynnsport in King's Lynn to see the batonbearers.

Thousands of batonbearers, each with inspiring backgrounds and stories, are getting the honour of carrying the baton during the journey through England.

The baton being carried around Alive Lynnsport in King's Lynn Credit: Borough Council of King's Lynn and West Norfolk

One of the batonbearers at Lynnsport was Mick Ennis from King’s Lynn. He said “It’s nice to know that I inspire people to keep fit. I want to keep myself fit as long as I can, age doesn’t matter.

“It’s brilliant to be a batonbearer for Her Majesty The Queen. I feel proud to be doing it.”

Travelling via land, air and sea, more than 180 communities in England will experience the Queen’s Baton on a route spanning 2,500 miles (4,000 kilometres).

Since its inaugural appearance at the Cardiff 1958 Commonwealth Games, the Queen’s Baton Relay has been a tradition for the Commonwealth Games.

The Birmingham 2022 Queen’s Baton Relay began at Buckingham Palace on 7 October 2021, when The Queen placed Her Message to the Commonwealth into the Baton and passed it to four-time Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox, who had the honour of being the first of thousands of batonbearers.

Phil Batty, Director of Ceremonies, Culture & Queen's Baton Relay, said: “The Queen’s Baton Relay is far more than just a journey.

"It symbolises connecting people from every corner of the Commonwealth, celebrates Batonbearers who take on challenges, and marks the countdown the biggest sporting event in West Midlands history.

"By the time the baton returns to England for the final leg, 71 nations and territories will have already experienced the magic that comes with it."