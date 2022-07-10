A new Heart and Lung Research Institute (HLRI) which will house the largest group of cardiovascular and respiratory scientists and clinicians opens today.

The new institute hopes it will be able to deliver "high impact" research which will "drive breakthroughs" in the prevention, early diagnosis and treatment of diseases related to the heart and lung.

In the UK, one in every four deaths is caused by cardiovascular disease and one in five deaths by respiratory disease. Despite a growing awareness of risk factors, such as smoking and poor diet, the prevalence of such diseases is increasing.

Professor Nick Morrell has set him and his team an ambitious target of developing at least 10 new drugs or diagnostic approaches in heart and lung diseases within five years.

To achieve this, over 380 researchers and clinicians will be located in the HLRI.

Professor Nick Morrell from the University of Cambridge, Director of the HLRI, said: "This an extremely exciting day for us, the result of many years of planning and much hard work, and promises to transform outcomes for patients with cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses.

"The HLRI brings together two powerhouses of world-leading discovery, innovation and clinical care.

"This constellation of clinical and academic excellence, in close proximity to major pharmaceutical industry partners, is unusual - there isn't anything like it in the UK."

The joint project between the Royal Papworth Hospital and The University of Cambridge will be opened by the Duchess of Gloucester.

The HLRI is situated next door to Royal Papworth Hospital on the Cambridge Biomedical Campus, a research centre which combines world-class biomedical research, patient care and education on a single site, including AstraZeneca's new centre for global research and development.

The Cystic Fibrosis Trust Innovation Hub, headed by Professor Andres Floto, which will look at a number of inflammatory lung diseases, including cystic fibrosis, bronchiectasis, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The Wolfson Lung Injury Unit, headed by Professor Charlotte Summers, which aims to understand the mechanisms underlying acute lung injury - including damage as results of pneumonia and COVID-19, among other causes - in order to develop new therapies.

A Clinical Research Facility, due to open later this year and headed by Dr Mark Toshner. This new facility will allow up to 10 patients at a time to take part in studies.

Funding for HLRI is being provided by the UK Research Partnership Investment Fund, which has contributed £30m, the University of Cambridge and the Wolfson Foundation.

The British Heart Foundation has donated £10m towards the project, with Royal Papworth Hospital Charity contributing £5million. Additional support has been provided by the Cystic Fibrosis Trust for a Cystic Fibrosis Trust Innovation Hub within the institute.

Professor John Wallwork, Chairman of Royal Papworth Hospital, added: "This will be a huge step forward and demonstrates the very best of the Cambridge Biomedical Campus - cross-site collaboration with the best researchers in the world to help to save lives.

"HLRI will mean new treatments will be created, tested and delivered all on

one site to tackle the biggest causes of premature death in the world. It will also allow us to provide further education and training to clinicians tackling heart and lung disease worldwide.

"Bringing together the best researchers, scientists and clinicians in the world will help save lives and allow us to make even quicker progress in bringing tomorrow's treatments to today's patients."

Professor Sir Nilesh Samani, Medical Director at the British Heart Foundation, said: "The HLRI will provide incredible opportunities for world-leading experts to work together more closely than ever to drive research into heart and circulatory diseases.

"We are proud to support the institute to achieve its ambitious goals and become a new leader in the fight against the world's biggest killers."

According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular disease causes nearly 18 million deaths per year, mostly due to heart attacks and stroke, with the respiratory disease just behind. The combined worldwide cost of this is more than £840billion each year.