Wheelchair tennis ace Alfie Hewett has brought his 2022 Wimbledon campaign to a heartbreaking end.

The 24 year old from Norfolk was beaten by Japan's Shingo Kunieda in a tense and thrilling match which came down to the narrowest of margins.

Speaking after the game, which lasted nearly 3 and a half hours in blistering heat, the British wheelchair number one admitted it hurt.

"I'm gutted, that one's going to sting for a while. I'm just ready for a break."

Crowds packed into court 3 to watch Alfie Hewett go for his sixth successive singles title. Credit: PA

However he praised the fact wheelchair tennis was played on court number one.

His win comes after he and fellow Brit Gordon Reid saw their record-breaking sequence of 10 Grand Slam doubles titles in a row come to an end on Saturday after losing to Gustavo Fernandez of Argentina and Japan’s Shingo Kunieda.