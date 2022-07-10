Police have released an image of a man they want to speak with in connection with a sexual assault in Ely.

The incident happened in the Market Place at about 12.20pm on Saturday 9 July.

A similar incident is also reported to have taken place at the same location on the afternoon of 2 June.

Officers are now asking for the public’s help to identify the man in the image.

Anyone with information should report online either via webchat or the online reporting forms and quote 35/48909/22.