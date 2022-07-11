A man who brutally attacked another man with a pool cue, causing him to need reconstructive facial surgery, has been jailed for four years.

Steven Rodriguez-Taylor, 21, was celebrating a birthday at the Court Pool and Snooker Club in Bretton, Peterborough, on Saturday 15 February 2020.

He was part of a group playing pool but became verbally abusive towards one of the other players over some earlier comments.

Rodriguez-Taylor then lifted the cue behind the victim’s shoulder and swung the cue at his head, striking him on the side of the face and knocking him unconscious.

He continued kicking and stamping on the victim before being grabbed by a witness but he broke free.

Rodriguez-Taylor was restrained again but pushed another witness out of the way, causing them to fall on their wrist.

Another witness tried to grab him but Rodriguez-Taylor then ran from the club.

On Wednesday, at Peterborough Crown Court, Rodriguez-Taylor, of Ilminster Avenue in Bristol, was sentenced to four years in prison, having earlier pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and actual bodily harm.

Detective Sergeant Louis Scott said: “Rodriguez-Taylor’s violent and disgraceful assault on the victim not only left serious physical injuries but will also have been very traumatic for him.

“I am glad that a violent person is now off our streets and behind bars where hopefully he can reflect and learn from his despicable assault with the pool cue essentially being used as a weapon.”