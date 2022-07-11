Investigations into the death of a five-year-old boy who died after being struck by a mirror in an Essex department store are ongoing, officials have confirmed.

Freddie Farrow suffered a head injury at the Fenwick department store in Colchester on 27 July, 2021.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, but tragically died a week later.

An inquest heard the provisional cause of Freddie’s death was traumatic brain injury.

Freddie Farrow and his mum Natasha. Credit: Essex Police/Family handout

A probe into the young boy's death was launched last year by Colchester Borough Council.

A spokesperson for the council said this week: “We are continuing to work with the HSE to investigate different aspects of Health & Safety law to determine the tragic circumstances that led to Freddie’s death.

“There is nothing further to report at this time – including a date when the investigation will conclude.”

Freddie's funeral took place last September at the Colchester Crematorium.

During the service Freddie's mum Natasha said: "Freddie was such an amazing little boy. He was happy every day – always smiling and making me laugh. Freddie had so much love to give and he showed me this every day.

"Forever and always in my heart. Freddie will be missed but never forgotten and I will hold in my heart that beautiful smile of yours."

