A Lamborghini Aventador, worth £270,000, has been seized by the police after it was spotted without a front number plate.

Thames Valley Police said the sports car was seen driving into Central Milton Keynes on Saturday 9 July.

On further inspection, officers also discovered the owner of the Italian supercar had no insurance.

The vehicle was subsequently taken away and the driver reported.

Super car seized by Thames Valley Police in Milton Keynes. Credit: Thames Valley Police

On Twitter Thames Valley Police wrote: “Police spotted this beautiful Lamborghini Aventador driving in CMK without a front number plate.

“Enquiries showed the driver could not prove he had insurance. Therefore the vehicle was #seized #S165 and driver reported. PS1136.”

Lamborghini seized by Thames Valley Police. Credit: Thames Valley Police

On Twitter user responded: "Shocking that they can afford the car but can’t be bothered to get the insurance."