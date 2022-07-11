Lamborghini worth £270,000 seized by the police after finding the driver was uninsured
A Lamborghini Aventador, worth £270,000, has been seized by the police after it was spotted without a front number plate.
Thames Valley Police said the sports car was seen driving into Central Milton Keynes on Saturday 9 July.
On further inspection, officers also discovered the owner of the Italian supercar had no insurance.
The vehicle was subsequently taken away and the driver reported.
On Twitter Thames Valley Police wrote: “Police spotted this beautiful Lamborghini Aventador driving in CMK without a front number plate.
“Enquiries showed the driver could not prove he had insurance. Therefore the vehicle was #seized #S165 and driver reported. PS1136.”
On Twitter user responded: "Shocking that they can afford the car but can’t be bothered to get the insurance."