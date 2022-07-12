Concertgoers have complained of nearly two hour waits to enter a car park for Michael Bublé.

It led to some missing the first songs of the popular Canadian musicians concert at Blickling Hall in Norfolk.

Georgie Emery from Cambridge said “It was carnage and disorganised - we waited two and half years for this. We didn’t want a near two hour wait in the car”.

One parking attendant said some of the logistics had been a “c**k up”. Saying they were unaware of what was going on and had been “left in the lurch”.

A broken down vehicle on a one lane track is thought to have caused some of the tailbacks.

Credit: ITV Anglia

Brandon Taylor, from Oulton Broad, had visited the concert with his partner and friends and said he had felt ‘duped’.

“We hope there will be some compensation over this, the problem is getting cars in the car park.”

Whilst referring to a dirt track used to get to the parking, John Bartram said “The route is unsuitable for 60% of cars. We’ve been to these concerts before, albeit a while ago, and I remember it being just straight in.”

A spokesperson for the National Trust, who run the Blicking Estate said they were sorry for delays.

“The Michael Bublé concert was organised by promoter, AEG. Despite having plans in place, we are aware there were issues with traffic management for the event.”

They added “Unfortunately, a broken-down vehicle led to delays for some, which resulted in temporary repairs needing to take place to the road surface. We're sorry that people attending the concert experienced delays. We will take on board these learnings for the remaining events this summer and next year's concert season.”

Bublé’s set saw him play classics such as Home, Everything and It's a Beautiful Day.