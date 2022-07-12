A hedgehog found drowning in a river has been saved by a paddleboarder and passersby.

The hedgehog, now named Winston, was spotted in the River Wensum close to Norwich city centre.

Victoria Mayo was out with friends where they spotted the creature in distress “at first we thought it was a rat. But it quickly became apparent it was a poor hedgehog.”

“He was really exhausted. He must have been swimming for ages” she added.

Winston took a trip on the paddleboard to land. Credit: Victoria Mayo

After one family tried to help the hedgehog with a long pole to no success, two paddleboarders came to the rescue.

“One of the paddleboarders managed to get Winston on the front of their board, and paddle him to the side where my friends and I looked about getting him into a hedgehog sanctuary” Victoria Mayo said.

Despite the traumatic experience the little animal is now being looked after by a sanctuary in Norfolk.

