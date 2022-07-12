A man has been jailed for seven and a half years after admitting killing a grandfather at his home in a "senseless assault" over a £25 debt.

James Robinson, also known as ‘Jimbo’, was assaulted in the Malyons Mews area of Pitsea in Essex on 15 September, 2021.

The 68-year-old sustained serious injuries in the assault and was taken to hospital for treatment. He died in hospital the following day.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of a traumatic head injury.

Officers arrested Edward Roberts, then 47, of St Mary’s Crescent, Pitsea, who they suspected of carrying out an assault on Mr Robinson.

During a search of his home, a number of items were seized and officers were able to forensically link him to the incident.

Roberts was then charged with Mr Robinson’s murder. He denied the charge and a trial was due to begin on Monday (11 July) at Basildon Crown Court.

However, before the trial began, Roberts pleaded guilty to manslaughter. His plea was accepted by the judge.

During a hearing on Tuesday, Roberts was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison. He will serve two-thirds of his sentence before he can be released.

In a statement, Mr Robinson's daughter said: "This has been a long traumatic experience and I am relieved it is over so I can try to move on in life. Dad will always be in our memories and hearts."

Detective Chief Inspector Julie Gowen, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “James died after Edward Roberts’ senseless assault on him near to his home in Pitsea.

“That needless assault took place simply because Roberts believed James owed him £25.

“James attended hospital and received treatment for his injuries. However, his condition deteriorated and, tragically, he never recovered.

“James was a father, a grandfather, a brother and a friend and he is sorely missed by his family and friends.

“I am pleased today that his family will now have the opportunity to move forward, knowing Roberts is being punished for his actions.”

