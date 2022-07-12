A popular running event has been postponed due to hot weather warnings.

Run Norwich 2022 was due to take place on Sunday, where temperatures could reach the upper 30s.

Now the 10km run will go ahead later in the year, on 23 October.

A spokesperson said: "This decision has been taken for the safety of runners, volunteers, spectators, and anyone else due to be attending the event.”

They added that an amber weather warning, which says adverse health effects are likely to be experienced, is “clear” and it would be “irresponsible of us to ask people, including a significant number of first-time runners, to push themselves physically in the predicted conditions”.

The event attracts thousands along its city centre route, passing popular landmarks like Norwich Castle and Norwich Cathedral.

For years the run, which is organised by the Community Sports Foundation, has raised money for good causes.

East Anglia is expected to see soaring temperatures this week. The UK record highest temperature was set in July 2019 when it reached 38.7°C at the weather station in the Cambridge Botanic Garden.

Now there is a one in three chance that record could be broken in the next few days.

