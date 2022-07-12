A crumbling hospital described as a ‘death trap’ is desperately hoping to secure funding for a replacement building.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn has 1,500 props holding up the roof, with some complaining of hearing the ceilings creak and crack at night.

"They make a hell of a lot of crackling noises. At night time you can hear it and you think what's going on next?” said Desmond Bilverstone, who is being looked after on a respiratory ward.

He added “everything cracks around here”.

The cracking is the sound of bubbles breaking inside the lightweight concrete used to build this hospital 42 years ago, a building originally designed to last 30 years.

Dawn Fulker has been a patient on Necton Ward for months, after being readmitted for Covid related pneumonia.

She is worried by the props holding up the ceiling above her hospital bed.

“When you lay here and you see [the props], you don't know what could happen? Anything could happen really couldn't it? Especially when you've got three or four of them in one room." Dawn said.

Everyday specialist teams have to check for weak spots in the ceilings.

When it rains, buckets sit under the leaking roof.

In 2021 an Intensive Care ward had to be evacuated.

"The words that one of our patients used is that they were lying under a death trap.” said Matron Phulmattie Mohan.

She added: “It is difficult when you're already working under significant pressure. What do you tell someone when they are scared? They are at a very vulnerable stage of their life. They are unwell. And they still have to leave their home and lie in bed looking at props."

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital was not included in a list of new hospitals announced by the Government two years ago.

Staff and patients now hope the new Health Secretary and local MP Steve Barclay will visit and help them rebuild.

