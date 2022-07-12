Firefighters have issued a warning after a large wildfire - roughly the size of a football pitch - was sparked by a disposable barbecue.

Crews were called to a blaze at Duston Mill in Northampton on Sunday, 10 July.

Officers from Mounts & Mereway attending the scene found around 7.5 square-kilometers of grass shrubbery alight.

Crews were able to extinguish the wildfire, using sprayers and beaters.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue later wrote on Facebook the fire had been caused by a "discarded disposable barbecues" and warned of the danger of using the items in hot, dry weather.

The post said: "In this weather, we would ask you to may be think again about having barbecues in public areas, parks and countryside. Maybe take a picnic instead?

"If you use a disposable barbecue please make sure they are on hard flat surfaces such as bricks or concrete. (Not picnic tables, grass or other combustible materials).

"Never leave them unattended and make sure they are out and thoroughly cooled before disposal using sand and water if possible."

Last month, North Northamptonshire Council banned barbecues for one day due to wildfire risks as temperatures reached 31 degrees.

Meanwhile Norfolk Fire and Rescue are urging people to enjoy Norfolk's green spaces safely this summer.

Officers are asking people not to have barbecues on open grass, stub cigarettes out on the floor or leave glass on dry ground as it can start a fire.

Much of the East of England is currently under a level 4 warning on the Met Office's Fire Severity Index.

The Index is an assessment of how severe a fire could become if one were to start; a level 4 rating means "very high fire severity".

From Sunday through to Monday the region is also under a Met Office amber extreme heat warning, with high temperatures and population-wide adverse health effects are likely to be experienced.

