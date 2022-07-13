Play Brightcove video

Dozens of firefighters from across Norfolk and Suffolk have been called to a large blaze at an industrial unit.

It broke out early this afternoon (July 13) in an industrial unit on Fengate Drove in Weeting near Brandon in Suffolk.

Flames as high as fifteen feet have been reported with plumes of thick black smoke visible for miles.

Firefighters are expected to be at the scene well into the evening.

There are no reports of anyone being injured.