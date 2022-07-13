A drink-driver, who was already disqualified from driving, has been jailed after being caught while more than four times over the legal limit.

Officers were patrolling the A14 near Swavesey in Cambridgeshire on Saturday (9 July) when they spotted an Audi Q3 veering on to the verge and then swerving back across lanes.

The officers pulled the vehicle over and found 42-year-old Hitesh Vadher driving.

He was taken for a roadside breath test and produced a result of 163 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath, the legal limit is 35.

Police also discovered he had been disqualified from driving in February for three years following a drink driving conviction, and that he also held no insurance.

Vadher, of Rush Close, Leicester, plead guilty to drink driving, driving while disqualified and without insurance at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

He was sentenced to 16 weeks in prison, disqualified from driving for a further six years and must pay £154 to fund victim services.

PC Ben Chance said: “Vadher showed no regard for the law or the safety of other road users when he made the decision to illegally get behind the wheel.

“I would like to remind the public that they can help us make the roads safer for everyone by reporting drink or drug drivers anonymously.”