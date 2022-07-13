League One side MK Dons have completed their ninth signing of the summer, with promising Republic of Ireland Under-21 midfielder Dawson Devoy joining from Irish club Bohemians for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old was initially linked with the Dons in January, but decided to stay in Ireland.

However, he has now agreed a "long-term" contract at Stadium MK.

Devoy scored 11 times and contributed eight assists during his 67 appearances for Bohemians and is the reigning Irish young player of the year.

“Dawson is someone we have tracked for a while and we have seen him show moments of real high quality already in his career," head coach Liam Manning said.

“There will be a period of transition as he moves away from Ireland and settles here in England but he will have the support of the staff and his teammates throughout that process."

Devloy added: “It’s been a long time coming but I’m happy to get the deal done and I am looking forward to getting started.

“I can’t wait to get going here in England. The stadium is unbelievable and I can’t ask for a better place to play."

Devoy is the second new face to arrive at MK Dons in the last 24 hours, with Aston Villa youngster Louie Barry also sealing a season-long loan switch on Tuesday.

