From 'Get Brexit Done' to Hands, Face Space, we have become accustomed to the use of soundbite-style marketing slogans.

Now, one of the country's major airports has come up with one of their own - in a bid to prevent misery during the big summer getaway.

‘Take time, take care, take flight’ is the new message from London Stansted. Airport bosses are expecting five million passengers to travel through it between now and the end of August.

It is urging holiday makers not to arrive at the airport too early for fear of creating congestion.

It is the latest move by the major airports to prevent a repeat of chaotic scenes which hit the headlines earlier this summer.

On Tuesday (July 12), Heathrow Airport ordered airlines to stop selling tickets for summer flights as it imposed a cap on passenger numbers.

No more than 100,000 daily departing passengers are permitted from Tuesday until September 11, the west London airport's bosses announced.

Manchester Airport, whose owners also control Stansted, has experienced problems for months, with passengers facing huge queues because of the lack of staff members.

The issues facing the UK's airports have been blamed on aviation firms letting workers go during the pandemic.

A recruitment drive is hoped to being some relief, but it will take time to train the new recruits.

Now, Stansted are hoping the take time, take care, take flight message will help it avoid having to take more drastic action.

Stansted's advice to passengers What is the take time, take care, take flight message? Stansted says: Follow your airline’s advice about when to arrive at the terminal for check-in or bag drop, and not too far in advance or after the advised time

Check for any road or rail disruptions that could affect their journey to the airport

The restrictions on liquids carried in hand luggage continue to apply so it’s important they are all under 100ml and fit in a single clear, resealable bag, including any hand sanitiser that is being carried.

All electronic items, including laptops and iPads, need to be taken out of hand luggage and laid flat in your tray when you reach the security search area Back to top

Nick Millar, London Stansted’s Operations Director, said: “Following the lifting of international travel restrictions in March, airports across the UK, Europe and beyond have seen dramatic increases in passenger numbers.

“We’ve run a very successful recruitment campaign since January and filled hundreds of roles in our security operation to help deliver this service... As a result, our terminal operation and airline flight schedule have both performed well so far.

"We’ve experienced very few flight cancellations, and although the terminal is very busy, especially at peak times, our security process has been stable with passengers passing through on average in 15 minutes or less."He said the awareness campaign had been launched to help provide a reminder to passengers.

“It’s really key that passengers follow the guidance, particularly about when to arrive at the terminal, as we have seen a big increase in passengers turning up many hours before their scheduled departure which can sometimes create unnecessary congestion."

