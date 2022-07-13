A teenage girl on an e-scooter has been taken to hospital with serious head injuries after she was involved in a crash with a car in a city centre.

The girl was riding with a teenage boy when the scooter collided with a Vauxhall Corsa in Duncombe Street in Milton Keynes at around 5.30pm on Monday.

The boy was also taken to hospital where he remains. The driver of the car wasn't injured.

Police have made an appeal for witnesses and are asking drivers with any dashcam footage to come forward.

Officers haven't clarified who was driving the scooter when the incident happened.

"I'd ask anyone who may have dashcam footage from the local area around the time of the incident to review it in case it may have captured something that could assist the investigation," PC Phil McGlue, from Thames Valley Police, said.

“If anyone has any information you can call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43220305800."

