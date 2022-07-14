Play Brightcove video

Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme covering issues affecting the East of England presented by Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson

This programme was transmitted in the ITV Anglia region on Thursday 14 July 2022

Anglia Late Edition discusses the biggest political issues, including the race to be the next leader of the Conservative Party and Prime Minister.

Our guests are former health secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock, Labour's parliamentary candidate for Ipswich Jack Abbott and former president of the Liberal Democrats Baroness Sal Brinton.

Our politicians also talk about the state of our hospitals and mounting pressure on the NHS, and if we're in for a summer of discontent with more rail strikes looming.