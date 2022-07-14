Play Brightcove video

Fire crews who were first on the scene of a large blaze at an industrial unit have released video showing just how fiercely the fire was burning when they arrived.

Dozens of firefighters from across Norfolk and Suffolk were called to the fire yesterday in an industrial unit on Fengate Drove in Weeting near Brandon in Suffolk.

Pictures posted on Twitter by the Brandon crew show flames as high as fifteen feet consuming the building while clouds of thick black smoke rise into the sky.

The crew praised the great team work between Norfolk and Suffolk fire for dealing with the blaze.

Firefighters were at the scene until the early hours of this morning.

Suffolk Fire said crews were called in from Thetford, Beccles, Haverhill, Bury St Edmunds, Elmswell, Ixworth, Brandon, Mildenhall and Newmarket.

Pictures supplied by Mike Nairn

There were no reports of any injuries.