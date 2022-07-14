A car thief who drove a stolen BMW into a pedestrian in Peterborough has been jailed.

Kashon Browne, 24, was captured on CCTV swerving the car into the man in the city centre in December 2020.

The pedestrian had tried to intervene after seeing Browne having a confrontation with a woman.

Police said luckily the man was not seriously hurt.

Browne was eventually arrested by police the following day after a long stand-off with armed police at a house in Earls Close.

He was found hiding in the loft while the stolen BMW was outside with a damaged windscreen.

The damaged BMW Credit: Cambs police

Checks of Browne’s internet search history found he had been researching the insurance and MOT status of the car to avoid detection by the police.

There was also an internet search for a number plate found in the car, which had been stolen from London.

Browne was found to have no driving licence and no insurance to drive the BMW.

On Friday, Browne, of Fraser Road, Edmonton, London, was sentenced to four years and five months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court, after a jury found him guilty of dangerous driving and handling stolen goods.

DC Jacob Reeves, who investigated, said: “Browne was reckless and risked the life of the pedestrian by driving at him.

“To compound matters, he was driving a stolen car on false number plates for which he didn’t have a licence or insurance.

“I am pleased he is now behind bars, where hopefully he will reflect on his dangerous and selfish actions that night.”