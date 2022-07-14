The main road between Norfolk and Suffolk has been closed by a fire at Long Stratton.

Police closed the route after the blaze between Swan Lane and Hall Lane broke out just before 2pm.

Six fire crews are believed to be the scene.

Bus routes were subject to disruption and drivers were being urged to avoid the area while crews tackled the fire in a row of shops opposite the Shell garage.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know