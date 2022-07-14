The musician and former HearSay singer Myleene Klass has joined thousands collecting their degrees at one of the largest ever graduation ceremonies held in the East.

Almost 11,000 students are donning their mortarboards and putting on their gowns as the University of East Anglia host its largest ever graduation celebration and its first since the start of the pandemic .

Born in Great Yarmouth and schooled in Gorleston, Myleene Klass said she was proud to receive her honorary doctorate among students who'd been through so much.

"The bigger picture of life is you have to try and find some resilience and get back up from any knocks life throws at you.

"Well these guys have already got a degree in that, literally. To be able to wear this cap and gown, stand on the stage with my peers and look out at a sea of faces graduating who believe in the power of education and what it can do, is hugely humbling.

"My 15-year-old self is high-fiving me right now!"

Jared Carpenter is one of thousands graduating at the university this year. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The pandemic's meant some students have had to wait three years to mark the occasion. Cohorts from 2020, 2021 and 2022, who studied through lockdowns, are now graduating in 26 ceremonies, held across a two week period.

Jared Carpenter is used to overcoming adversity. His autism meant school wasn't always easy. Now he's just graduated with a masters in Mathematics.

"I've been waiting for that for years. Since 2017. I want to get up on the stage and be in the gown, with all the pomp and ceremony and yes! I've done it.

"Despite all the challenges that have come my way that have tried to prevent me, I've got there."

Covid measures were still in place during the official ceremony Credit: ITV News Anglia

Yet even in the ceremonies the impact of covid lingered on, with hat-tips replacing handshakes.

Pro Vice Chancellor, at the UEA, Professor Fiona Lettice paid tribute to the students who had battled through the last two years.

"What we saw was students doing amazing things through lockdown, sticking with their degrees and getting through it.

"I think they will go on to do great things and I think we need them now more than ever.

"We see that they're creative, they're innovative, they're energetic - and just ready to go out there and make their mark on the world."