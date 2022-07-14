A cyclist has suffered serious injuries after colliding with three parked cars in Northampton.

The man, in his 50s, ran into the cars on London Road yesterday evening at about 7pm. He's been taken to University Hospital in Coventry.

He hit a red VW Transport, a grey Vauxhall Mokka and a blue Dacia Sandero.

Police are trying to find out how the crash happened and want to hear from anyone with dash cam footage or who saw the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to email CollisionAppeals@northants.police.uk or alternatively call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101.