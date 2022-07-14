Detectives have arrested six men in connection with the fatal stabbing of a young asylum seeker in Stevenage.

The body of Bereket Selomun, 20, was found in woodland next to Fairlands Valley Park just before 7.30am on July 7.

He had been stabbed many times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Selomun was from Eritrea. He had come to England as a teenager and been granted asylum in the UK before settling in Stevenage.

Police said his relatives in this country have been informed and are being supported byspecialist officers. He also leaves behind family in Eritrea who are aware of hisdeath.

Police said five men had been arrested on suspicion of murder and another man had beenarrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All six, aged in their 20s, are in custody.

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire andHertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit, said: “Despite these arrests, we arecontinuing our extensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Bereket’sdeath.

“Any witnesses or anyone who has information about what happened, who has notalready spoken to officers, is urged to get in contact with us.

“I’d like to thank those that have come forward so far.”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator inthe Force Communications Room via our online web chat at herts.police.uk/contactor call the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference Operation Madrigal.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charityCrimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form atcrimestoppers-uk.org.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know