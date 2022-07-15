A man has died after a crash on an e-scooter in Luton.

Police say the 33 year old came off the device on a footpath on Dunstable Road near to its junction with Waller Avenue around 5.10pm on Monday (11 July).

The man was airlifted to Royal London Hospital but he died from his injuries two days later.

His next of kin have been informed.

Sergeant Timothy Davies, from the from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to anybody who witnessed the incident to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"We’re particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and may have dash cam footage of the moments leading up what happened.“

Any information you have could help us establish the circumstances around this.”

If you witnessed the incident or have any information at all, please call 101 or report online quoting Operation Pekanese.