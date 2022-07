The parents of a boy who has been on life support for three months following a “devastating” brain injury are set to hear a decision on his fate today.

Doctors treating 12-year-old Archie Battersbee say continued treatment is not in his best interests and should end.

Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend in Essex, disagree.

Mr Justice Hayden on Monday reviewed evidence at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London, in the latest round of a months-long treatment dispute.

He is due to deliver a ruling about what moves are in Archie’s best interests today (Friday, 15 July).

Archie Battersbee, 12, is at the centre of a legal dispute Credit: Family handout/PA

Another High Court judge had earlier concluded that Archie was dead, but Court of Appeal judges upheld a challenge, made by Archie’s parents, to decisions taken by Mrs Justice Arbuthnot and said evidence should be reviewed.

Ms Dance urged Mr Justice Hayden to let Archie die a natural death.

She said her son would want treatment to continue.

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, have told judges they think he is “brain-stem dead” and say continued life support treatment is not in his best interests.

Lawyers representing the Royal London’s governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, have asked for decisions about what moves are in Archie’s best interests.

Archie’s father Paul Battersbee, who also lives in Southend but is separated from Ms Dance, told Mr Justice Hayden that Archie would “not want to leave” his mother.

Archie Battersbee’s mother, Hollie Dance, right, with family friend Ella Carter outside the High Court in London Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA

“I think he should be left for a bit longer,” he said.

“I am not looking at it through rose-tinted glasses, but it has only been 12 or 13 weeks and doctors have got it wrong before.”

He added: “The most important thing for me is to know he has gone in God’s way.”

Archie’s father Paul Battersbee outside court Credit: James Manning/PA

Archie’s mother has told how she found him unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7 and thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge.

He has not regained consciousness.

In a recent exclusive interview with ITV News Anglia, Ms Dance recalled the harrowing moment she found her son unconscious and described her fight for her son's life.

