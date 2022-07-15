Play Brightcove video

Click above to watch a video report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes

Campaigners are fighting to save a hydrotherapy pool that they claim has been transforming lives for more than a decade.

Peterborough City Council has decided to permanently close St George's after it was temporarily shut due to the pandemic.

The facility has 4,500 registered users and provides support to those with disabilities or long-term health conditions.

Charlotte Merrill contracted sepsis after being put into a coma by doctors. When she woke up she had suffered muscle and nerve damage which left her virtually unable to move.

The 32 year old from Market Deeping learned to walk again in sessions at the pool.

"I'm devastated it has had a huge impact on my recovery and it has helped so many people including myself.

"I do often think now that if I hadn't had that chance to go to hydrotherapy would I still be in a wheelchair possibly because I couldn't walk on dry land. "

There are calls for more time for the pool's future to be debated. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Karen Oldale has led the campaign to get the pool re-opened."I can not believe the council have done it, it is an appalling short-sighted decision.

"We were not asking for the council to fund it and run these sessions, we just wanted what the council would agree to sell it to an aquatic therapist who would then refurbish the pool. The council would get a profit."

There has been an offer to buy the pool but the city council say that it can not afford to re-open it and that the land is an asset which should not be sold.

Instead it is looking at other options for providing hydrotherapy.

Councillor Steve Allen from Peterborough City Council told ITV News Anglia "We would want to have hydrotherapy in our city.

"It is not something councils provide though... there are very few councils that actually provide that facility.

"We believe it should lie in the health sector with the NHS or with indeed a private practitioner providing that.