A man has permanently lost the sight in one eye after being attacked in Hemel Hempstead.

Police say the victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car in Thumpers around 10pm on Sunday 26 June when two men approached and smashed the front window.

One of the men then attacked the man with a metal scaffolding pole, leaving him with numerous cuts to his face and a serious injury to his eye.

The driver of the vehicle was also assaulted by the second man and sustained a broken nose.

Detective Constable Gemma Ball, who is investigating, said: “This unprovoked attack has left the victim with serious injuries – he sustained a broken tibia and a broken elbow, and has permanently lost sight in one of his eyes.“This happened in a residential area, and it is likely that several people may have witnessed it or overhead the commotion.

"If you have any information and have not yet spoken to police, please get in contact as soon as possible. Even something that may seem relatively minor or insignificant could be key to progressing our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to please email DC Ball. You can also report information online, speak to an operator in the Force Communications Room via their online web chat, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/54097/22.

Alternatively, you can stay 100% anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.