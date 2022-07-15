A father-to-be who's death is at the centre of a murder investigation in Milton Keynes will be remembered for his "kindness, ready smile and quick wit", his family has said.

Abdifatah Ali Wadad Abdullahi, 35, from Milton Keynes, died after an incident in Towan Avenue in Fishermead on Monday.

A post-mortem examination has not been able established the cause of death and further investigation is required.

A 34-year-old man from Milton Keynes arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on conditional police bail until 8 August.

A family statement said: “Abdifatah Ali Wadad Abdullahi was a beloved son, brother, husband, cousin, uncle and soon-to-be father, who was taken from this world in the prime of his life.

“We feel his loss profoundly and are mourning him in family homes across Somaliland, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Norway, Canada, Australia, the United States and here in the United Kingdom.

“We have been humbled to learn just how many lives Abdifatah touched with his simple kindness, ready smile and quick wit.

“Simple words do not suffice to describe him and what he meant to us collectively and individually, so we will say that he will be missed forever and remembered always.

“We would like to say thank you to Thames Valley Police for all of their hard work and commitment to seeking out justice for Abdifatah and we as a family will not rest until this is achieved.

“We will tell his unborn child all about him and let him or her know how much he loved them even though they were not destined to meet."

A murder investigation was launched after an incident in Towan Avenue in Fishermead on Monday. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Detective Inspector Nicola Douglas said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Abdifatah at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.

“A detailed investigation is ongoing and we have already made one arrest. He has been released on police bail with conditions.

“I would again appeal to anybody who saw or heard anything in Towan Avenue between about 12.45am and 1.15am on Monday, or has any information that they believe may be relevant, to contact police.

“Anyone with information should call us on 101 or they can report online on our website, quoting reference 43220304480.

“If you do not wish to speak with the police but have information you can report 100% anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

