Play Brightcove video

The mother of 12-year-old Archie Battersbee says she will keep fighting despite losing the latest round of a battle to continue his life-support treatment.

Hollie Dance says it is "for God to decide" what happens to her brain-injured son and she will "fight until the very end" for him.Doctors treating Archie, from Southend in Essex, say continued treatment is not in his best interests and should stop.

Archie's parents, Ms Dance and Paul Battersbee, disagree though and say his heart is still beating.

A judge, who reviewed evidence at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court earlier this week, concluded today (July 15) that ending treatment was in Archie's best interests.

Mr Justice Hayden described what had happened to Archie as a "tragedy of immeasurable dimensions".

But he said medical evidence was "compelling and unanimous", and painted a "bleak" picture.

Archie Battersbee, 12, is at the centre of a legal dispute Credit: Family handout/PA

Speaking outside court Ms Dance said she now wanted to ask Court of Appeal judges to overturn Mr Justice Hayden's ruling.

"I still stick by what I say, I'm still going to fight until the very end and I'm going to appeal again," she said.

"Archie would want us to keep on fighting. And we will keep on fighting. We will appeal.

"With all due respect to Mr Justice Hayden, it is not in Archie's best interests to die," she added.

"The planned removal of the ventilator is definitely the worst thing that may happen from my point of view. I cannot see how this is in any way dignified.

"We disagree with the idea of dignity in death. Enforcing it on us and hastening his death for that purpose is profoundly cruel.

"It is for God to decide what should happen to Archie, including if, when and how he should die.

"As long as Archie is fighting for his life, I cannot betray him.

"Until Archie gives up, I won't give up. I am living every parent's worst nightmare."

She added: "There must be change in the NHS and in the court system before another family has to go through what we have.

"We will be appealing this ruling and we ask for your prayers and support."

Archie and his family. Credit: Family supplied

Another High Court judge, Mrs Justice Arbuthnot, had earlier concluded that Archie was dead, but Court of Appeal judges upheld a challenge, made by Archie's parents, to decisions taken in that hearing and said evidence should be reviewed.

Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel in London, have told judges they think he is "brain-stem dead" and say continued life support treatment is not in his best interests.

Lawyers representing the Royal London Hospital's governing trust, Barts Health NHS Trust, have asked for decisions about what medical moves are in Archie's best interests.

Ms Dance has told of how she found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head on April 7 and thinks he might have been taking part in an online challenge.

He has never regained consciousness.

Mr Justice Hayden said evidence showed that Archie had suffered a "significant injury" to "multiple areas" of his brain and had not "regained awareness at any time".

"Archie's mother described him as a fighter and I have no doubt he was," said Mr Justice Hayden.

"But the fight, if it can properly be characterised as such, is no longer in Archie's control.

Archie Battersbee’s mother, Hollie Dance, right, with family friend Ella Carter outside the High Court Credit: ITV News Anglia

"The damage to his brain has deprived him of any bodily autonomy.

"Eventually Archie's organs will fail and ultimately his heart will stop."

Mr Justice Hayden said the reality of Archie's case was terrible. He said: "The medical evidence finds that for Archie improvement is not possible.

"There is unfortunately no treatment possible to reverse the damage that has been caused to Archie's brain.

"There can be no hope at all of recovery."

The judge said he had reached his conclusions with "profound regret".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know