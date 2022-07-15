Two bald and skinny dogs found abandoned in Northampton have made a remarkable recovery.

Two-year-old spaniel Stella and 10-year-old terrier Lady, were taken in by the RSPCA after they were contacted a local vet.

The dogs were moved to the charity's Birmingham Animal Hospital before The Cotswolds Dogs & Cats Home took them in for rehabilitation.

Haley Medlock, from the home, said: “When Lady and Stella arrived they were emaciated and had chronic skin problems that had caused them extensive fur loss, and thickened, scaly skin.

"They were clearly in a lot of discomfort and made for a really pitiful sight.

“They were both really sad and timid and it took us some time to gain their trust. But, after weeks in our care, they started to show us hints of their cheeky, endearing personalities.”

Lady and Stella when they were rescued by the RSPCA. Credit: RSPCA

Lady and Stella have now recovered and are looking for a new home. Credit: RSPCA

Lady and Stella needed special medicated baths and medication, and after just a few months they now look like completely different dogs - and are ready to search for a new home together.

Haley added: “We can’t quite believe the change in Lady and Stella in such a short amount of time. However, their new owner will need to be committed to continuing their rehabilitation.

“These sweet, gentle dogs have been through so much and really deserve to learn how wonderful life can be. They are loving and loyal and will be the very best companions to their new family.”

They would like a home with adults or older children only and would like to be the only pets. They are ideally looking for a calm and quiet home.

Click here to find out more about Lady and Stella.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know