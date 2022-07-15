Norwich City have signed midfielder Gabriel Sara from Brazilian club São Paulo for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has agreed a four-deal at Carrow Road, with the option of a further year, and becomes the first Brazilian-born player to join the Canaries.

He's also the first player Norwich have ever signed from a South American club.

Sara, who is likely to play in central midfield for Norwich, scored 17 goals in 113 appearances for São Paulo.

He's Norwich's second new arrival of the summer, following the loan capture of Newcastle United midfielder Isaac Hayden.

“We’re really excited to get the opportunity to work with Gabriel," head coach Dean Smith said.

“He has an abundance of skills. He can create and score goals, but also cover a tremendous amount of distance on a football pitch. He wants to get on the ball and look forward, he makes really unselfish runs and is full of energy.

“He’s in the latter stages of his recovery from injury, so I expect him to come straight back in and join the squad for training ahead of our first game of the season.”

Sara added: "It’s an honour and I’ve been very welcomed here. The facilities are magnificent. I’ve never seen anything like it here, so I’m just anxious to get going."

Meanwhile, former Norwich City midfielder Bradley Johnson has signed for MK Dons on a free transfer.

Johnson joins striker Will Grigg in making the move to Stadium MK over the past couple of days.

