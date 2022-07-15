Play Brightcove video

Watch as the van rolls into the river, in this video from Cambridge Rowing/Instagram.

Onlookers were left helpless as they watched a van roll into a river and became submerged.

Video released on Instagram from Cambridge Rowing Experience shows baffled onlookers watching the white transit van roll into the River Cam before becoming submerged underwater.

Passersby reportedly stopped to watch the vehicle that had apparently been 'parked on the hard' slowly roll into the water around 6pm on Thursday, 14 July.

The video, featuring the Beatles song 'Help,' captures the sinking van from two different angles.

