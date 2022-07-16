Play Brightcove video

Parts of Norwich City Centre came to a standstill on Saturday lunchtime as the Extinction Rebellion paraded for its East of England Carnival.

The group, which has previously advocated non-violent civil disobedience, said it wanted to celebrate life whilst recognising it is under threat.

About 50 buses and a number of taxis had to wait in the sunshine alongside the castle causing delays on some routes.

Traffic was brought to a standstill in the centre of Norwich Credit: ITV ANGLIA

James Harvey, a spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion, said: "At the moment there is so much bad news about the Climate Crisis, it’s good to come together and celebrate the amazing biodiversity in the world.

"It’s tragic that many plant and animal species are endangered, or are already extinct. I think we’ve still got time to turn things around, so we’re raising the alarm and hoping everyone will join us in London in September for the next big Rebellion."

The climate and ecology campaign group is planning further events in Bury St. Edmunds, Ipswich, Luton, Colchester and Ely later this month.

Traffic was back to normal through the city shortly before 3pm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know: