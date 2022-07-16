Play Brightcove video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Sarah Cooper

Sofia Pavlichenko is a successful singer and part of the Ukrainian girl band, 'Freedom Jazz', but now she is a refugee living in Cambridgeshire, far away from home.

Her career came to an abrupt halt when she had to flee her country earlier this year.

Before the Russia invasion her group had travelled the world and performed in front of the likes of David Beckham and President Zelensky.

It was a situation the 28 year old described as a 'scary movie' and something she never dreamed could happen.

Sofia Pavlichenko, (far left) singing with her band mates Credit: instagram: sofia_pavlichenko

"I had dreams and I had plans - in just one moment your life is just destroyed," Ms Pavlichenko said.

"I can't forget this night, the 24th of February, when you're just sleeping in your bed and you heard missiles falling near your house.

"You just don't understand what's going on, you're just thinking what do I need to do? What stuff do I need to take?"

Giorgi Goginashvili and Sofia Pavlichenko, centre, with their hosts, Cambridgeshire couple Justine and Martin Green Credit: ITV News Anglia

In May, Sofia and her husband Giorgi Goginashvili, 34, moved to the UK and found a new home with their hosts, Cambridgeshire couple, Martin and Justine Smith.

They were impressed by Ms Pavlichenko's career and wanted to help her find her voice again in a new country.

Ms Smith said: "She had the most amazing career in Ukraine and to go from being a famous girl band to fleeing and losing everything, to coming to a country and having to start again is just so, so difficult and I just felt like we really wanted to help her."

But for Sofia Pavlichenko it would not just be about singing any more as she wants to speak out on behalf of her country.

"I want to be a voice of my country here, that's really important for me," she said.

"I'm not selfish that I want just to come here and re-build my career, because I was so successful in Ukraine, it's not about that, it's really important and I want to do this - to be the voice of my country here."

