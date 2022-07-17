Appeal after two newborn puppies found in cardboard box in Peterborough

Two newborn puppies have been found in a cardboard box in Peterborough close to some fly-tipped rubbish.

The pups, of unknown breed, were found in a box in a field along Gunthorpe Road on Saturday 2 July.

The male and female pups were taken to a vet, but unfortunately the male pup did not survive.

The female pup, called Billie by rescuers, is doing well and is now being hand fed by carers.

The pups both had a laceration on their body, the cause of which is not known.

RSPCA Inspector Justin Stubbs, who is investigating the incident, said: “We are grateful to everyone who was involved in helping these puppies.

“We would also like to thank the dedicated foster carer who is hand-rearing the female puppy - Billie.

“I’m keen to hear from anyone who may know who is responsible for abandoning these puppies in such an irresponsible way. They were so young and vulnerable.

“We know it is a difficult time for lots of families at the moment and we understand that many are struggling to cope, particularly given the rising cost of living.

“But abandoning tiny puppies like this is so irresponsible. Please, please never abandon your pet but ask for help before things get so desperate.”

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time should contact the RSPCA’s appeal line, confidentially, on 0300 123 8018.

