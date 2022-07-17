Anglian Water has apologised to its customers in an area of west Norfolk whose water supply has been disrupted over the weekend.

A pipe burst about 1pm on Saturday and affected the supply to thousands of homes and business in North and South Wootton, near King's Lynn.

At the peak, about 5,500 properties were affected, but that had reduced to 600 by Sunday evening, according to Anglian Water.

Contractors at the site of the burst water pipe near King's Lynn Credit: Cllr Rob Colwell

Water tankers had been brought in to pump water back into the pipes on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We’re sorry customers in North and South Wootton have experienced an interruption to their water supply.

"The repair is complicated and it’s taking longer than we’d hoped."

“We are using tankers to put water back in the pipes as quickly as we can, and it should now be getting through to customer taps, although the pressure may be slightly lower than normal.

A bottled water hub at South Wootton village hall had been set up for people who needed water, the company said.

The disruption came as the UK was gearing up for record breaking temperatures on Monday and Tuesday.

The country's highest ever temperature of 38.7°C (101.7°F), set in Cambridge just three years ago, will most likely be broken on Monday or Tuesday as thermometers could hit 40°C (104°F) or even 41°C (106°F).

However, on Sunday evening, Norfolk County Councillor, Rob Colwell, tweeted that the situation had still not been resolved and described the situation as a crisis.

He informed people that water would not be back on at 10pm on Sunday, as had been predicted by Anglian Water.

He called on local authorities to activate an "emergency response" to ensure water got to the most "vulnerable".

Cllr Colwell feared that the situation might not be fixed before Tuesday, which was predicted to be the hottest day in the UK ever.

