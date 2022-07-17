A Met Office amber heatwave warning on Sunday will be upgraded to a red 'risk to life' warning on Monday and Tuesday in many parts of the East of England and the rest of the British Isles.

Temperatures are set to break UK heat records as scorching air is pushed across the British Isles over the next few days. The country's highest ever temperature of 38.7°C (101.7°F), set in Cambridge just three years ago, will most likely be broken on Monday as thermometers could hit 40°C (104°F).

Even on Sunday temperatures are forecast to reach in excess of 30°C (86°F) while the average July maxmium in usually around 23°C (73°F)

The new Health Secretary has said extra measures are being put in place for ambulance services as an extreme heat warning comes into force.

Steve Barclay, who is also an MP in Cambridgeshire, said additional contingency support, such as more call handlers and extra working hours, are being put in place on Monday and Tuesday.

Milton Keynes Hospital has cancelled routine operations and outpatients appointments on Monday and Tuesday.The hospital said: “Temperatures of this level are likely to impact on both health and infrastructure and we have taken the view that it is better to plan for that impact by reducing routine activity now.“Urgent appointments and procedures will continue as planned.”

Network Rail is urging train passengers to travel only if absolutely necessary on Monday and Tuesday.

It said: "There will be delays, cancellations and last-minute changes to train services due to the unprecedented record heat on those days. Hot weather can affect the rails, overhead power lines and the ground the track sits on.

"On very hot days, we work hard to get you to where you need to go, safely and on time by minimising the impact of hot weather on the railway.

Government ministers held a virtual emergency Cobra meeting on Saturday after meteorologists warned the record high temperatures could put lives at risk.

Cabinet Office Minister Kit Malthouse, who chaired the meeting, said transport services will face “significant disruption” on Monday and Tuesday and urged people not to travel.

He added schools were being issued with guidance to enable them to remain open.

Climate attribution scientist at the Met Office, Dr Nikos Christidis, has said the 40°C prediction is a result of climate change.

“We hoped we wouldn’t get to this situation, but for the first time ever we are forecasting greater than 40°C in the UK,” he said.

“In a recent study we found that the likelihood of extremely hot days in the UK has been increasing and will continue to do so during the course of the century, with the most extreme temperatures expected to be observed in the south east of England.”

The highest temperature recorded in the UK on Saturday was 29.1°C (84.4°F) at Heathrow airport.

Maximum temperatures in the ITV Anglia region on Saturday 16 July 2022

28.0°C in Cambridge

27.8°C in Woburn , Bedfordshire

27.5°C in Santon Downham , Suffolk

27.5°C in Sawtry , Cambridgeshire

27.4°C in Harpenden , Hertfordshire

27.4°C in Bedford

