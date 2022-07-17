Five men have been charged with the murder of Bereket Selomun, 20, who was killed in Steveange.

His body was found in woodland off Brittain Way, near Fairlands Valley Park on Thursday 7 July.

Police investigating his death said he had suffered multiple stab wounds.

Mr Selomun was from Eritrea. He had come to England as a teenager and been granted asylum in the UK before settling in Stevenage.

Police said his relatives in this country had been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

He also leaves behind family in Eritrea who are aware of his death.

Detective Inspector Iain MacPherson said: “Our thoughts remain with Bereket’sfamily at this extremely difficult time.

"Our enquiries have continued at pace and following arrests made earlier this weekcharges have now been secured. However, we are still appealing for any witnesseswho haven’t yet spoken to police to please come forward."

The five men charged with his murder are: Jelani Omer, 23, of Plash Drive, Stevenage; Robel Msgane, 23, of no fixed abode; Malake Fiseha, 23, of Manor View, Stevenage; Temesgen Gebremedhin, 20, of Bedwell Crescent, Stevenage andNatnael Hadgu, 18, of Ripon Road, Stevenage.

Another man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been released under investigation.

