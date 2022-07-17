Wildfire warning in Norfolk and Suffolk Broads as temperatures soar

Visitors to Norfolk and Suffolk Broads are being warned of the risk of wildfires as temperatures soar.

Many areas of land in the Broads are exceptionally dry, following a prolonged lack of rainfall.

Wildfires can wreak havoc on the landscape, placing people, animals and precious habitats at risk.

Visitors are being urged to be extra vigilant when using BBQs, lighters, cooking apparatus on boats and other flammable objects, and to be careful when disposing of cigarette butts and matches.

Reedbeds are particularly vulnerable to wildfires. Credit: Broads Authority

Chris Morphew, Senior Ranger at the Broads Authority said: “Although we are fortunate to not have to deal with the number of wildfires that our friends at other National Parks do, there are still areas of the Broads which are highly flammable, such as reedbeds and arable farmland.

“With the ground as dry as it is at the moment, it only takes a single discarded cigarette butt, smashed glass bottle or careless BBQ to start a wildfire which can cause untold damage to the landscape and put people in harm’s way.

“We understand that it’s perfect weather to get outdoors, but we’re just urging people to be vigilant and to pay attention to what they’re doing and where.

"For example, don’t create any open flames near reedbeds, remember to put your cigarettes out safely and leave the disposable BBQ at home.”

Reedbed fires present a particular challenge. They contain large amounts of highly-combustible material, cover vast areas and often have difficult road access which affects how easily fire crews can deal with the incident.

If you see something you think might be a wildfire, or you witness behaviour which looks like deliberate fire-starting, please phone 999 as quickly as possible.

