Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a recycling centre in Essex.

The fire broke out at the site in Bocking near Braintree at just before noon on Monday.

Six crews were called to the fire which was producing thick plumes of smoke.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said an estimated 600 tonnes of clothing was alight.

Fire crews were tackling the flames in temperatures of 36C.

600 tonnes of clothing is alight Credit: Essex Fire and Rescue Service

More than 60 calls were made to the service's control room.

Crews are trying to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby woodland. Residents living close to the site between Convent Lane and the A131 at Marks Farm have been urged to stay indoors and keep windows and doors shut.