A train carrying around 100 passengers was derailed after it struck and killed cows that had wandered on to the line.

The animals had escaped from a nearby farm before walking on to the branch line in Essex.

Four cows died in the accident, though no passengers were believed to have been injured.

The accident happened at around lunchtime on Saturday, and involved the 10.18am Greater Anglia London Liverpool Street to Clacton service.

The 10-carriage train hit the cows on the line near Thorpe-le-Soken, completely blocking the line until 11pm.

One of the animals on the line Credit: Frazer Bleach

Rail workers were helped by the farmer on whose land the line runs though to remove the other cows.

The passengers, including two wheelchair users, were taken back to Thorpe-le-Soken.

Greater Anglia sad they were given bottles of water, and were helped to complete their journey.

The train was put back on the rails just before 9.45pm and services finally resumed after 11pm once the derailed train was removed and safety checks carried out on the line.