He's performed in front of the Queen - now he's emulated the lead singer of a band bearing the same name.

Eurovision star Sam Ryder wowed the crowd in Malta with an impromptu rendition of the chant that became world famous at Live Aid.

Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury stole the show at the global charity concert with his performance at the fund-raising event.

Now, the Maldon star - who shot to fame with his song Space Man - has emulated the Bohemian Rhapsody singer with a version of his own at his first headline gig outside of the UK.

Freddie Mercury performing his famous chant

Sam, who came second in this year's Eurovision Song Contest, tweeted out his tribute to Mercury with the comment "Freddie 4 Eva".

You can see how Sam's performance compared with the great man by looking at the official Queen video below.

