A fire has broken out on a nature reserve close to where wading birds have set up home.

The blaze broke out on the Snettisham Coastal Park near RSPB Snettisham reserve at around 11.30am on Tuesday.

One witness took to Twitter to say: "I'm at the beach. It's literally on fire between Snettisham and Heacham. It is horrendous."

The reserve, home to avocets and bar-tailed godwits, is described as an "internationally important area providing refuge for vast numbers of wildfowl and wading birds".

The fire is one of several wildfires across the region which have been raging in the hot weather.

The fire is one of dozens across the region Credit: Les Bunyan

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue tweeted that it was dealing with a number of hedge and field fires.

On Monday night Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service had to deal with a large grass fire at Ravenswood in Ipswich.

Damping down after the fire at Ravenswood Credit: Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Multiple crews from Ipswich and Felixstowe were called to the scene.

At the weekend Essex firecrews battled for hours to get control of a wildfire which raged over 400 acres of fields.

The blaze near the M11 in Essex also tore through a disused building and was tackled by 15 crews at its peak, along with specialist vehicles and an urban search and rescue team.