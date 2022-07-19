A man has been fined nearly £500 for tipping his recycling bin in a road after the council refused to pick it up.

Hayden Brown’s green wheelie bin was not collected after non-recyclable electronics and stones were found in the bin.

Mr Brown, from Gorleston in Norfolk, then tipped his bin over in the street.

He was charged with fly tipping and pleaded guilty to an offence under the Environmental Protection Act.

Great Yarmouth Council environment committee chair Paul Well said: “Most people are very careful about separating their recycling and other waste, which is crucial to avoiding the contamination that can prevent whole batches of collection being recycled. Our colleagues monitor bins carefully and this successful prosecution shows that we will support them in doing their jobs.”

He was fined £350, reduced to £250 in recognition of his guilty plea, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £34 and £150 costs.

