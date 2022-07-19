Five people have been pulled from the water and one man is missing after getting into difficulties while swimming on the Essex coast.

A rescue helicopter, RNLI lifeboat, coastguard rescue teams and the Clacton beach patrol are all involved in the operation which has closed the seaside town's pier.

Tendring District Council and the coastguard confirmed a search was taking place after reports of "multiple people in the water".

Nigel Brown, from Clacton Pier, told BBC Essex said some people had been rescued from the water but one person was still missing.

"The lifeboats are just on the east side of the pier and they are looking for the missing casualty at the moment," he said.

"[The group] seem to have got caught in the tide and the current, and once you get under the pier, you've got the rip currents.

"It's so dangerous and even for adult or strong swimmers, where you get the structures, where the water swirls around, you can easily get dragged under."

Mr Brown said the group had not been under the pier but were dragged under it by the water.

Essex Police have confirmed they are on the scene and dealing with a "serious and ongoing incident".