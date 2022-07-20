A new £20bn nuclear power plant at Sizewell on the Suffolk coast has been granted development consent by the government.

French energy company EDF wants to build the two-reactor Sizewell C plant next to its existing Sizewell B facility, claiming it could power up to six million homes.

A decision by the government had been repeatedly delayed, and earlier this month was postponed again.

But in a statement on Wednesday, the business secretary gave the project development consent.

In January, the government announced £100m of funding to support Sizewell C's continued development, with the move intended to attract further financing from private investors.

The Suffolk station is part of a fleet of new nuclear power plants that form a key part of the government's energy strategy, along with offshore wind and hydrogen.

But the plans have prompted protests from environmentalists, including the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) who warn it will be built on the Minsmere nature reserve, endangering more than 6,000 species.

Earlier in July, the French government announced the state was taking full control of EDF, in a drive to boost its domestic nuclear expansion.

What is Sizewell C?

Sizewell C is a new nuclear power station set to be built next to Sizewell B which began operating in 1995.

French energy company EDF, which is behind the project, claim the plant will supply power to six million homes.

EDF says Sizewell C will be a 3.2-gigawatt power station which is able to provide reliable low-carbon electricity which does not rely on the weather.

The EPR reactor design has been approved by the UK’s nuclear regulator, the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR).

Once built, Sizewell C will generate low-carbon electricity for at least 60 years and will employ 900 people, in addition to the thousands of jobs needed for maintenance outages.

EDF says Sizewell C will save nine million tonnes of CO2 emissions for every year of its operation.

